221 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.