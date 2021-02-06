2,243 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.