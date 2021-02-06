288 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $855.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.83, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

