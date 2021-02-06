$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

FTI opened at $10.76 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.