-$3.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.53). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 119,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.