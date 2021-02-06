$33.85 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report $33.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.01 million to $35.80 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $29.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $113.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $115.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.80 million, with estimates ranging from $150.05 million to $151.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock remained flat at $$6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 94,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,637. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

