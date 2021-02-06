3,601 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,466,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 193,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

