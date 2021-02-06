$378.59 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $378.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.41 million and the highest is $378.76 million. Atlas reported sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

