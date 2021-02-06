3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

