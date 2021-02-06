435,000 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,094.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

