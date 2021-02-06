$467.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $467.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.90 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,341 shares of company stock worth $1,230,579. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

