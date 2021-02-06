$480.52 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $480.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.80 million and the lowest is $468.60 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $477.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 608,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

