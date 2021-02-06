$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

USB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 4,146,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

