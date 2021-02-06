56,871 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRAH stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

