6,196 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

