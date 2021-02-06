6,387 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

