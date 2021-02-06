$730.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report $730.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $733.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.38 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $599.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $135.80 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

