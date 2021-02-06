$735.72 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $735.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 2,513,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,333,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

