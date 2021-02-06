774 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

