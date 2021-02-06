79,218 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.