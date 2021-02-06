$801.01 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $801.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $71.46 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

