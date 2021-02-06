8,011 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

