8,352 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.35 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

