850 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.46. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

