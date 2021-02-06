AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

