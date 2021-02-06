AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.