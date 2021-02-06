AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.32-12.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.18. AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.32-12.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.