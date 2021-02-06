Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,397.77

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,397.77 and traded as high as $1,645.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,619.00, with a volume of 209,405 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abcam plc (ABC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 272.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,582.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,398.91.

Abcam plc (ABC.L) Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

