Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 183,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

