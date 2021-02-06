Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.04

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and traded as low as $57.10. Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 259,277 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.22. The stock has a market cap of £193.04 million and a PE ratio of 206.67.

Get Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

About Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.