Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87).

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $891.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

