Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years.

ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

