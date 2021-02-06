Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

