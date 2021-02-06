Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

ATVI stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. 17,047,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,366. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.