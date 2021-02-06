Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $833,100.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $833,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $884,700.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

ADPT opened at $61.36 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

