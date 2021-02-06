Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $884,700.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $61.36 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

