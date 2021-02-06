ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.12. 699,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 253,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

