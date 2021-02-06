AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $63.38 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,909,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,767,187 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.