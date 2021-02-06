Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

