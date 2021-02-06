Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

