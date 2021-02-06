Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE AAP traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 877,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,957. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

