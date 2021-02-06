Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 689,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

