AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 173,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 383,185 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

