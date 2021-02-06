AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.