AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.14 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $82.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

