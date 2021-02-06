AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

