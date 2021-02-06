Aequi Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Shares Up 1%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.77. 15,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 105,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

