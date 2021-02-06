AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AER. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE AER opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

