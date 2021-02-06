Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 1,916,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,780,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

