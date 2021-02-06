Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.